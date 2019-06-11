Local chiropractor collaborates with illustrator on children’s book

Out the Windows Books announces the release of the children’s book “Happiness” by Dr. Andy Dykeman and Kris Wright.

Written by Dykeman with beautiful illustrations by Wright, this charming picture book tells the story of a little girl’s search for her sometimes elusive cat named Happiness.

Two live events include a book release party and book-signing from 1-3 p.m. June 29 at Maevas Coffee, 1320 Milton Road in Alton; and 6-8 p.m. June 29 at Bethalto Public Library, 321 S. Prairie St. in Bethalto.

Pre-sale orders are available at outthewindowbooks.com.

Born and raised in the quirky river town of Alton, Dykeman discovered writing while in high school. His adventures as a punk rock drummer in Judge Nothing, chimney sweep and autopsy assistant have created many stories to share. Dykeman is working as a chiropractic physician in East Alton while living in St. Louis.

Born an artist, Wright is always drawing, building and creating. From the age of 10, he knew he wanted to be a professional illustrator. He has worked in St. Louis as a designer and illustrator in the specific fields of advertising and design, all while staying active in fine arts.

There will multiple book-signing appearances and reading events throughout the St. Louis region.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter