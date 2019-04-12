Love conquers hate

Mary at the Movies

A film with an emotional impact about the power of love and what can happen when people really listen, “The Best of Enemies” is based on true events in 1971 in Durham, N.C., where racism and segregation are alive and well.

The film follows the unlikely friendship that develops between a Ku Klux Klan leader and a civil rights activist. A fire leaves the African-American children of Durham with no place to attend school. A committee is formed to search for a solution and decide whether the students will be integrated into the “whites only” school. Civil rights activist Ann Atwater (Taraji P. Henson) is up against C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell), the exalted cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan, as they are both elected chairmen to represent their sides for the committee.

A one-sided approach is not taken with this film. It shows the atrocities that come out of racism, but viewers are provided with an in-depth perspective to each side. It builds up each character and we gain fascinating insight into the lives of both Ann Atwater and C.P. Ellis. What follows is an interesting analysis of what happens when people learn about each other. Everyone has their own tragedies and struggles in life, and this important production shows how often people ignore or don’t know what other people might be going through.

Both Atwater and Ellis spend plenty of time arguing and judging each other. However, revelations about each come to light, and they are forced to question their beliefs and opinions. Both Rockwell and Henson are formidable and brilliant in their roles, and were cast perfectly.

The film runs more than two hours, but the pacing is perfect and doesn’t meander. Not a second is wasted and there is no dreaded sag time in the middle. The entire experience is highly enjoyable, and the climax only gets better.

This is a must-see of 2019 and is an exceptional commentary on racism and how people can change. It belongs among other great equality-focused classics, such as “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “American History X,” and “Green Book.”

“The Best of Enemies” is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12.

PG-13, 4 1/2 stars

