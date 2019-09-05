Meet-and-greet tonight to celebrate Miles Davis home renovation, release of documentary

× Expand Miles Davis Miles Davis

House of Miles East St. Louis will host a meet-and-greet with special hosts Cheryl Davis, Erin Davis and Vince Wilburn Jr., all of the Miles Davis estate, from 6-8 p.m. tonight (Thursday) at 1701 Kansas Ave. (Miles Davis Way) in East St. Louis. This event celebrates the family’s first visit to the house since its Phase I renovation and the release of the highly anticipated “Birth of the Cool” documentary.

HOME is a nonprofit organization that provides educational enrichment opportunities at the restored East St. Louis childhood home of artist extraordinaire Miles Davis.

“The story of Miles Davis — who he was, as a man and artist — has often been told as the tale of a drug-addled genius,” Director Stanley Nelson said. “You rarely see a portrait of a man that worked hard at honing his craft, a man who deeply studied all forms of music, from Baroque to classical Indian. An elegant man who could render ballads with such tenderness yet hold rage in his heart from the racism he faced throughout his life. I’ve been fascinated with Miles since my college years and have dreamed of telling his story ever since. I am beyond thrilled to be working with Abramorama on the release of this film that is very special to me.”

With full access to the Miles Davis estate, the film features never-before-seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, rare photos and new interviews. Quincy Jones, Carlos Santana, Clive Davis, Wayne Shorter and Ron Carter are just a few of the luminaries weighing in on Davis’ life and career. Following its Sundance world premiere, Variety said the film was “superbly crafted” and “a tantalizing portrait: rich, probing, mournful, romantic, triumphant, tragic, exhilarating, and blisteringly honest” and Rolling Stone called the film “essential.”

For showtimes, visit milesdavismovie.com.

