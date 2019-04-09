Alton's Monica Mason an artist with community at heart

× Expand Monica Mason

You never can tell what inspires certain people to create. In Monica Mason’s case, it’s the people in her community.

Originally from St. Louis, Mo., Mason moved to Alton in 1995, not long after a visit to the Stratford Hotel. She has visited the property as a potential location for filming in the early 1990s while working in video production.

“At that time, the Stratford was open for business, but had fallen on some hard times, and was more a long-term stay residence than it was a business or tourism destination, but for me that was its charm,” Mason said. “I was attracted to the Stratford’s age, and its slightly decayed aesthetic.”

Monica Mason's portrait of Alton's Benjamin Golley.

After touring the old hotel, Mason was inspired to take a walk, which ultimately resulted in her deciding to make Alton her home.

“I found Alton so visually interesting that I decided I wanted to live here. There was, and still is to a lesser degree, a timeworn quality to the town,” Mason said. “I liked the look of the people I saw walking around the downtown that day so long ago. Today, I still like the look of the people I see walking around town. There is no quintessential ‘Alton look’ to our citizenry. There are many sizes, shapes, colors, and personalities of our community members.”

Mason first started developing her artistic skills at the age of 3, when she began regularly drawing. By the time she was 8 years old, Mason had begun writing and illustrating graphic novels. She credits the cinema with being an early inspiration to her art.

“My biggest influences were old black and white movies I’d see on television,” Mason said. “Old film noir movies always attracted me.”

Due in part to these influences, some of Mason’s early work was deemed controversial by some. While attending a Catholic school in the 1960s, a picture drawn by Mason of the Virgin Mary during art class raised eyebrows among the faculty.

“I drew her wearing bright red lipstick and eyeliner.” Mason said. “She also had noticeable cleavage, and held her cigarette in an elegant 1940s-style cigarette holder.”

Another artistic influence early on in Mason’s life was illustrator Mort Drucker, from Mad Magazine, who she describes as her “childhood hero.”

“He combined an amazing realism with an exaggerated fluidity within the gesture of the face and body,” Mason said. “A little bit of Mort Drucker still persists in my work to this day.”

Monica Mason's portrait of Neal Scheff.

Mason’s art education early in life was unremarkable, and it was ultimately a film that she watched at age 18 that served as the catalyst that began her artistic career.

“The film was about artist Paul Gauguin, who ran away to Tahiti to explore a new life as an artist. As soon as I graduated high school, I moved away to Florida, thinking I’d somehow recreate Gauguin’s experience,” Mason explained. “Over parental protests, I bought a one-way ticket to Florida, and had $300 in my pocket to begin my new artistic life.”

Her new life in Florida, however, did not turn out the way Mason had anticipated. Rather than her artistic career taking off, Mason ended up working as a welder, making minimum wage, which was $1.78 an hour in 1978, along with refugees from Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

“Many of these refugees wound up alongside me, working for ridiculously low wages, operating welding equipment with few, if any, safety measures in place,” Mason said. “It was dangerous work we did, and injuries were commonplace, but it was a great learning experience for me at 18.”

Mason eventually moved back to the St. Louis area, when she opted to pursue a degree in art. Her current academic achievements include a master’s degree from Vermont College of Norwich University, a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from Washington University School of Art, and an associate’s degree in Fine Arts from Florissant Valley Community College.

Early on during her college years, Mason decided that she was also passionate about teaching. She eventually gained 20 years of experience teaching subjects such as figure drawing and anatomy, painting, design, and art history at area universities and colleges, including Webster University, Southern Illinois University, and St. Louis Community College.

“I treasure those years teaching, and I had the pleasure of working with some incredibly talented students,” she said.

Mason’s expertise in art goes beyond drawing and painting, and includes other media, including photography, sculpture, video, and collage. At the end of the day, though, drawing and painting are Mason’s preferred forms of artistic expression.

“There’s something very basic, very low-tech about this media that appeals to me,” Mason said.

Mason’s next endeavor is the Community Portrait Project Exhibit, which opens this Friday, April 12 at the Post Commons in downtown Alton. The project is something the Mason considers a “tribute to the citizens” of her “adopted hometown.”

The project actually began when Mason was commissioned to create the 8-foot-tall blue portraits of Hugh Halter that are currently on display at the Post Commons.

Monica Mason's portrait of Chris Hinkle.

“While painting the historic portraits of Alton’s past, I felt inspired to create a separate body of work depicting the citizens of today’s Alton; the people who make our city a better, more interesting place,” Mason said. “I thought it would be nice to pay tribute to people while they were still living, instead of waiting for them to be relegated to the pages of history.”

One thing that makes Mason’s portraits stand out is her use of blue, and there is a reason for her particular color choice.

“We all contain the color blue in our flesh tone,” Mason said.” And so when I mapped out my first large commissioned portrait, I’d done the underpainting in this deep, rich blue.”

It turned out that her patron, and subject of the original commissioned portraits by Mason, preferred the use of primarily blue in her paintings, so she opted to continue with that theme.

“I realized his straightforward response was spot on, and so I kept the blue throughout the entire series of portraits,” Mason said. “Since blue is common to all flesh tones, I thought it created kind of a nice chromatic unity, a unity that might spread beyond mere paint colors.”

Mason admits that she enjoys doing paintings of members of her community, sometimes simply because she finds their faces interesting. While attending a fundraiser last October, she noticed a woman there who turned out being a local business owner, Sheila Curry, also known as “Granny,” of Granny’s Uniforms, located on College Avenue.

“I wanted to paint her because she had such a beautiful face,” Mason said. “When I asked her if she’d let me paint her portrait, I discovered she was someone I’d often heard about around town. I liked the connection this made for me; a woman I’d heard such positive praise about, and now I had her face to connect with her name.”

“My hope is that people coming to this exhibit see a face that they recognize in the paintings, and then connect a name, and then connect what this person does to make our community a better place,” Mason said. “I’m also hopeful that this exhibit might inspire citizens to reach out more often to their neighbors, their fellow Altonians to find a common thread of humanity which we all share.”

All in all, Mason is pleased with the willingness of her adoptive community to participate in her portrait project.

“Most people who came to my studio to pose wound up staying longer than I’m sure they planned, initially,” Mason said. “People came and talked, and told stories about their lives. The people were all very engaging, very open to my project, and supportive.”

In the future, Mason hopes to be able to continue painting portraits of members of her community, perhaps with a second Community Portrait Project exhibit in the future.

“There is beauty in every face, from the subtle raising of an eyebrow, to the whisper of a smile on a face. And in a culture that often glorifies youth, there is beauty in a face which bears evidence of the passage of time,” Mason said. “Listening to the stories of my models, and studying their faces so intently these past months, I feel I know them a little bit better, and my life is enriched because of it.”

Monica Mason’s portraits will be on display this upcoming Friday, April 12 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Post Commons, located at 300 Alby St. in Alton.