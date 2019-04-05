Movie review: Sometimes, dead is better

× Expand A still from the 2019 remake of "Pet Sematary."

Reworking Stephen King tales may be the new trend, but with "Pet Sematary," it's a major misstep that proves some things should rest in peace.

A new position at a nearby college lands city boy Dr. Louis Creed, family in tow, to an idyllic Maine country home, complete with an animal graveyard in the backyard and something even more sinister in the woods beyond. Unfortunately for the family pet, the house also sits alongside a dangerous rural highway, kicking off a series of increasingly macabre events that delve into the uncomfortable realms of loss, regret, and just what happens to us when we die.

The 1983 novel on which the film is based is somewhat of an anomaly in the King library. Originally considered too dark by the author to release, the manuscript gathered dust on a shelf until a book was needed to fulfill a publishing contract.

In the years since, the best seller is often described as the most terrifying and disturbing of King's expansive body of work. The much-anticipated 1989 film adaptation mimicked the wrenching angst and heartbreak, but failed to capture the terrifying desolation and creeping dread...the general consensus was that no film version could adequately translate that flavor of the novel's grief-soaked pages.

So does the new version ooze the terror the original may have lacked?

Simply put, no.

This updated obligation, directed by Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, sacrifices much of the character development and atmosphere attained by the original version's director, Mary Lambert, for a by-the-numbers setup for the final act, which swerves wildly to the left into a by-the-numbers horror movie cliche (pulling an about-face with the roles of the Creed children also deadens the horror dramatically; no pun intended). As a result, it comes off as forgettable...the more it rushes and deviates from the source material, the more lessened the impact becomes.

Without the chance to get to know the characters, their motivations often seem puzzling (only Amy Seimetz as Louis' wife, Rachel, is somewhat consistent). Without seeing the strong relationship that new neighbor Jud (John Lithgow) builds with the family in previous incarnations, his decision to take Louis (a flat Jason Clarke) to the unholy burial spot in the first place makes no sense.

People just...do stuff. And things just...happen (often with no followup). In the first film, Louis awakes in the morning with muddy feet, realizing a trip to the cemetery was not just a dream. To hide this from his family, we see him strip the bed, shower, and scoot the laundry directly down the chute for the cleaning woman to remedy.

In this version, he sees his muddy feet and...that's it. No further explanation needed (apparently). This small detail sums up the differences, both major and minor, between the two films. The updated tale is riddled with events and actions that have no rhyme, reason, or conclusion. The father-in-law continuously glares at Louis, but why? Grief is never explored or studied; people just look sad or scared when they are supposed to.

In the end, this entry may contribute little more than training another generation to misspell "cemetery." Worst of all, it isn't scary.

If you want plenty of mindless jump scares, this is a good date movie. If you want to be truly frightened, skip the theater and read the book at home...alone...by candlelight.

2 stars, rated R