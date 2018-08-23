Music director to conduct his last concert series

The Great Rivers Choral Society, an adult choir of mixed voices serving the Riverbend, on Wednesday announced the kickoff of the 2018-2019 season.

The concert series begins in the fall (Oct. 14, 20-21) with America Sings, highlighting homegrown American music from various traditions.

The theme for the December concerts (Dec. 8-9) will be Elizabethan Christmas. And the music of Disney will be featured in the Spring Finale series, April 27-28.

All concerts are free to the public, with a free-will offering taken during the performances.

“This concert season is bittersweet as we bid farewell to our music director, Dr. Ron Abraham, at the season’s end,” Choral Society Vice President Paul Guccione said. “We’re going to make it the best season yet, to send him out in style.”

Anyone interested in joining the GRCS is encouraged to call Abraham at (618) 917-0042 for an audition. Rehearsals are on Tuesday nights, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey.

The full concert calendar is:

America Sings

3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main St. in Glen Carbon

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 717 State St. in Alton

Elizabethan Christmas

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road in Godfrey

Disney Concert

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road in Godfrey

For more information, visit the website.

