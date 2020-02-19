Musical highlights lives of historical African Americans

Jacoby Arts Center

“Change to Passage” is a new musical highlighting the lives and journeys of historical black figures who helped shape America.

Paul Herbert Pitts wrote this original production, with a new Broadway, jazz and rock ballad score, to remind the audience of how far America has come and how far it still has to go.

There are two chances to see the show: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, will be the showcase premiere of the songs from the show at the Jacoby Performing Arts Center in Alton. Tickets are $10. There will be a meet and greet where the audience can meet the cast and enjoy finger foods at 6:15 p.m., with the showcase at 7p.m.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, will be the production in full performance at the Kranzberg Arts Center black box theater in St. Louis. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the Kranzberg Arts Center website. There is limited seating, so this show will sell out fast. For more information, call (618) 980-8524.

