Cabaret Showcase Youth Productions will perform its winter musical showcase “Disney Spectacular” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 23, at Alton Middle School Auditorium. Tickets are $8. This musical revue highlights Broadway Disney musicals such as “The Little Mermaid,” “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Newsies,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” and “Frozen.” This show will be a great treat for the entire family. The musical highlights talent from Alton, Edwardsville, Bethalto, St. Louis, and beyond. For more information, call (618) 406-4802 or visit the cabaret website.

