Musicians tune into a vibrant atmosphere in downtown Granite City

photo courtesy of Jon Roderick A sign in downtown Granite City’s Civic Park advertises Mo’Pleasure’s upcoming concert.

Shh, listen. Can you hear the music? No? Then you best make your way to downtown Granite City.

Thanks to the National Federation of Musicians Union, the Granite City Park District, Jerry’s Cafeteria, Alfresco Productions and other local businesses, Granite City residents have been able to enjoy an evening of music and fun in Civic Park for the Music in the Park concert series.

“We had music in the park for years at Wilson Park and the program was discontinued,” said Jon Roderick, owner of Jerry’s Cafeteria. “I started talking with Brenda Whitaker in the spring about the fact that it wasn’t going on anymore and suggested that we move it down here to Civic Park and take the bull by the horns and try to revive it.”

Each week, a local business sponsors the performers at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Starting in June, the series will run until the last week of September.

The series has been met with huge success, Roderick said.

“It has been phenomenal,” he said. “We have had around 100-130 people attend each concert, and it has been growing a little bit each week. We didn’t have a whole lot of fanfare in the beginning. When we started, we were relying a little bit on the bands to help draw in their fan base, but we have mostly been using social media to get the word out.”

In addition to reviving the concert series, Roderick wants to show the Granite City community that downtown is safe.

“It’s vibrant,” he said. “A lot of people have put in a lot of effort into making this an arts and entertainment district now. So, I think the concert series fits in better here. Even though we don’t necessarily have a stage for the musicians to play on, they are standing on the sidewalk playing, this concert series have been beneficial because it brings people down here. Downtown gets forgotten.”

Whitaker agreed.

“Our goal of bringing events like this to downtown Granite is so people will see that downtown is becoming a place to do things,” she said. “This is in keeping up with the mission of Alfresco Productions, and we are proud to be partnering with the Granite City Park District, Musicians Local 29-717 and other local businesses. Just seeing the crowds grow weekly and gather in the park enjoying the evening together has such a community feel.”

Most of the bands are local and union bands, including Mr. T and the Houseshakers, Mo’ Pleasure, 19th & E Variety Band, Chris Talley Trio, Rollins Brothers Band and Scott and Mechelle Smith. Audiences have listened to several genres, from bluegrass to ‘80s rock.

Granite City resident Shelly Saunders was excited to see the concert series revival.

“My husband and I would always go to the concerts in Wilson Park and we were very disappointed when they stopped,” she said. “I am so glad Jon and Brenda and several others worked together to revive this series. It is exactly what downtown Granite City needs.”

Organizers plan to bring the concert series back next summer. Visit the Music in the Park Facebook page for updates.

