Hot in Herre: Nelly coming to Alton this September

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dobson The Alton Amphitheater was decked out in red and blue lights for the evening.

It’s going to get hot in Alton this September when St. Louis native and national rapper, singer and songwriter Nelly takes the stage at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Friday, Sept. 6.

“We are excited to add another concert to our lineup especially one in a genre we haven’t had yet,” said Robert Stephan, Alton Amphitheater Commission chairman. “Nelly is obviously one of the top selling rappers in history but also has wide appeal among many demographics, having collaborated with everyone from Justin Timberlake to Florida Georgia Line.”

Tickets go on sale today (May 28) at www.libertybankamphitheater.com, the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, and through Metrotix outlets. VIP, reserved and general admission tickets will be available, with VIP tickets selling for $75 per person; reserved tickets are $38 per person and general admission $27.50 per person. A VIP ticket includes entry to the concert, assigned seating in the VIP area, reserved parking and access to the VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concessions. A reserved ticket provides entry to the concert and assigned seating. No reserved parking is provided. General Admission provides entry to the concert and seating in the general admission lawn area.

Grammy Award-winning artist Nelly is described as a “savvy pop rapper with crossover appeal.” He is considered one of the top rap artists in American music history.

Born in St. Louis in 1974, he began his music career in 1993 with the hip hop group St. Lunatics. He was signed by Universal Records in 1999 and embarked on a successful solo career.

His hits include “Ride Wit Me” in 2000; “Hot in Herre” in 2002; “Over and Over” with Tim McGraw in 2004 and “Just a Dream” in 2010.

Nelly has also appeared in the 2005 remake of “The Longest Yard.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

The iconic Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater offers an intimate outdoor concert setting tucked alongside the Mississippi River. The amphitheater has hosted Sugar Ray, The Beach Boys, Kenny Rogers, Uncle Cracker, Sister Hazel, Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, John Michael Montgomery and others.

“We are looking forward to a great summer of music along the Mississippi River,” Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau noted. “The diversity of this year’s concerts is an indication that the Liberty Bank Amphitheater is a big draw for national acts.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker hailed the concert saying, “We are looking forward to a great summer on the Alton Riverfront.”

Additional events planned for the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater include returning favorites the Alton Food Truck Festival, BBQ, Bikes & Blues Festival, Fireworks on the Mississippi, as well as the return of the Jazz and Wine Fest, Alton Expo and Senior Services Plus Feed the Need.