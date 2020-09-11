Outdoor art exhibit to honor region’s diverse heritage

To echo Mississippi Earthtones Festival 2020 and honor a rich heritage of diversity, Riverwork artists will spell a message, “sow diversity,” in life-size letters on the grassy knoll overlooking the Alton Farmers' and Artisans' Market.

Riverwork Project is 300-plus feet of textile art narrative conceived immediately post-Ferguson as an artists’ response to diversity, populism, and shared landscape, waterscape and water resources.

More than 60 artists responded to the call for art.

"We invited black, white, brown artists, male, female, nonbinary artists, professional, amateur, folk artists — artists of all ages, schoolchildren to 90 years-plus artists. Some artists found us through social media,” Sun Smith-Foret recalls.

The incoming textile squares and panels were assembled by Sun Smith-Foret in the manner of African American strip piecing with volunteer artists, stitchers and painters. The project was unveiled five years ago in Alton’s Riverfront Park during a farmers market and has been exhibited widely in the region at Sheldon Concert Hall and Galleries, St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Audubon Center at Riverlands, and Vaughn Cultural Center.

“Reconfiguring the panels into block letters reflects a message of hope in a time of new cultural concerns,” Sun Smith-Foret says. “It is an unexpected and eagerly embraced challenge with collaborators Tiffany Cade, Libby Reuter, Penelope Schmidt, and Doug Stickels.”

The exhibit will be on display from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19, at Riverfront Park.

For more information about Riverwork, visit http://www.sunsmithforet.com/