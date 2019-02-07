Partners in music and life to perform Valentine’s Day concert

Treat your special someone to an intimate evening with Tia McGraff and Tommy Parham. The two have a gift for “getting to the heart of the matter” and writing relatable songs about life and love. The award-winning couple will take the stage for a romantic acoustic concert 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton.

Hailing from just south of Toronto, McGraff is an internationally renowned, award-winning Americana singer-songwriter and children’s author. Accompanying McGraff is her life and musical partner, Tommy Parham. Described as a “Modern Day Johnny and June,” the two met and married while both were living in Nashville, Tenn. They’ve enjoyed an extensive career performing, songwriting and recording together for more than 12 years.

McGraff once said her husband was “perhaps my biggest influence. He lifts me up, keeps me grounded, and always believes in me.”

The duo’s performance will include selections from McGraff’s new CD, “Stubborn in My Blood.” The 2018 release is a collection of songs spreading the message of hope, dreams, love, building bridges and being true to yourself. McGraff said the “universal discussion about diversity and immigration” here and abroad was the inspiration for “Stubborn in My Blood.”

“My relatives emigrated to Canada from Transylvania and Scotland. You don’t get much more ‘stubborn in your blood’ than that,” she said.

“Stubborn In My Blood” received a number of nominations and recognitions, including 2018 Grammy first-round recognition. The first single released, “Let ‘Em See Your Strong,” has been embraced by Me2 and empowerment groups around the world. The second single, a cover of the classic, “One Tin Soldier,” was released during the 100th anniversary of World War 1.

In 2017, McGraff wrote “Jake the Road Dawg,” a book for all ages about a runaway pup searching for his forever home. The character is based on the couple’s rescue husky-Australian shepherd mix. McGraff’s book has helped raise funds and awareness for her local chapter of The Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The program mails free books to children up to age five in participating communities within the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

“Helping get books in the hands of children to promote family story time together is so dear to my heart, and of course I love Dolly,” McGraff said. “This just seemed a perfect fit for us since our passion and life’s work has been writing songs and telling our story.”

She and Parham will be at Worden Elementary School the day of her Alton performance to introduce the book to the students. Teacher Hailey Simmons contacted McGraff after a mutual friend, Roger Lewis, shared the book with her.

McGraff’s CDs and book will be available for purchase. All items are $20 each; $1 of each book sale will be donated to the couple’s local chapter of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Attendees are invited to arrive early to view the free exhibit “Art is . . . Eclectic: The Diverse Art of the Great St. Louis Art Association,” featuring various artists.

Concert tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Seating is cabaret-style at tables and is first-come, first-seated. Doors open 30 minutes in advance. A cash bar is available. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door.

