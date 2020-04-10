Pickin’ up the pieces: Folk-rock trio runs the gamut of musical genres

× Expand The folk-rock trio Pickin’ Daisies is (from left) Sara McGibany on guitar and background vocals, Cara McGuire on lead vocals and percussion, and Jennifer Hayden on violin, mandolin and background vocals.

From Motown to classic rock to current radio hits, audiences can expect everything under the sun from the Pickin’ Daisies.

A folk-rock trio that brings acoustic versions of familiar songs and new favorites with a focus on beautiful melodies and stripped-down instrumentals, Pickin’ Daisies has performed together for about 10 years as members of Typsy Gypsy.

“We were asked to put together a smaller version of our six-piece band for a family event and enjoyed playing as a trio so much that we decided to put a name on it and book some shows,” member Sara McGibany said.

In addition to McGibany, who plays guitar and sings background vocals, the other two members are Cara McGuire on lead vocals and percussion and Jennifer Hayden on violin, mandolin and background vocals.

Pickin’ Daisies have only performed a few shows in Alton, Godfrey and St. Louis, but the trio will soon add dates all over the area. A March 28 performance at Bottle & Barrel was postponed because of COVID-19 and Illinois’ shelter-in-place order, but a rescheduled date is in the works.

“Stay tuned to Bottle & Barrel’s Facebook page for that announcement,” McGibany said.

× Expand Pickin’ Daisies after a performance

Influenced by the musical styles and the likes of Gillian Welch, Patty Griffin and The Cranberries, McGuire says the trio has a great comfort level with one another.

“We have been playing together as part of a larger group for many years,” she said. “Performing as a trio is helping us to try out some new skills and have fun experimenting a little bit to see what songs we can make work with stripped-down instrumentation.”

“Playing without bass or drums is challenging, but I enjoy how it is making me step up my game with rhythm,” McGibany added.

Many people think of bluegrass when they hear of a folk trio, but Pickin’ Daisies only plays a couple of bluegrass tunes.

“Even though we have some influences in bluegrass, I consider us more of a folk-rock group,” McGuire said. “We do a wide range of songs from many genres, and although I enjoy and respect all that the bluegrass tradition embodies, it is not our main source of inspiration.”

As of this moment, Pickin’ Daisies has upcoming shows from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, at Bossanova and noon-3 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Brown Bag Bistro.

