Play, musical to kick off theater’s 85th season

ALTON | Familiar favorites will get shiny and new when Alton Little Theater presents back-to-back productions in September to kick off the 85th season of live theater at the showplace.

“God’s Favorite” by Neil Simon and the musical “Always Patsy Cline” by Ted Swindley first were discovered by audiences 30 years ago. Both productions, although very different genres, have garnered wide audience appeal. “God’s Favorite,” Simon’s first big hit, is a comedic take on the Biblical book of Job, complete with all the mishaps and challenges that the modern-day “Joe” Benjamin must endure and still remain God’s faithful follower. Overcoming greed and family dysfunction is no small matter in a show that calls for the heavens to destroy Job’s home every night!

The production, first produced at the ALT Showplace in the 1980s, was the first choice for director Carol Hodson, artistic director for “Curtains Up Theater Company” based in Edwardsville. Hodson has appeared at ALT in several outstanding roles and discussion evolved about forming a collaboration between the two theater groups, bringing combined energies and talents to the season opener. Indeed, Carol has cast an eclectic group of eight talented actors: Howard Bell, Anthony Tuzzo, Christy Luster, Carol Hodson, Brant McCance, Sarah Chapman-Wiser, Vince Ojeda and Aaron Mermelstein, hailing from Edwardsville, Alton, and St. Louis. Gary Wilson serves as assistant director for the production, Kevin Frakes built the grand set, Brant McCance is brainstorming on those special effects, Steven Harders and Dennis Stevenson are designing lights, Ethan Handel is on board for sound — and the whole big group is just waiting for audiences to appear Sept. 14-23.

The 85th season sees some changes in production runs, with musicals playing for eight performances at the showplace and plays running for seven performances. Evening performances will be at 7:30 p.m. and two Sunday matinées will be at 2 p.m. For ticket arrangements, box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday, and the website can keep theater lovers informed about upcoming productions at the showplace and throughout the Riverbend community.

Tickets are just $20 for plays and $25 for musicals. Speaking of fan-favorite musicals, Alton Little Theater is bringing back “Always Patsy Cline” for just four performances Sept. 27-30. The show premiered at the showplace four years ago and had a successful run at the Wildey Theater in Edwardsville two years ago.

Debbie Maneke and Lee Cox recreate their personal favorite roles of Patsy Cline and fan Louise Seger. The two actresses and best friends recently made the trek to Nashville,Tenn., to visit the recently opened Patsy Cline Museum and continue their ongoing research about the singer’s career and relationships. Reading Patsy’s handwritten letters and talking to the guides at the original Grand Ole Opry (the Ryman Auditorium) has only sharpened the cast and musicians’ appreciation for Patsy as a woman and a performer. To this day, Patsy Cline is the only person to ever invite herself to be on the Grand Ole Opry stage (otherwise it is by invitation only) — but as it turned out “the gutsy little gal” became the enduring role model for female country artists, and her fans have continued to grow in numbers.

Family pictures released after Patsy’s husband’s death last year and her daughter Julie’s involvement have created a beautiful space for remembering the artist who only produced 6 albums in her career but more than 80 recordings that became hits on the radio and on TV appearances. “Always Patsy Cline” remembers it all with an honesty and tenderness for what is was like for Patsy on the road and what friendship really means to the famous and not-so-famous. So Debbie and Lee (along with director Diana Enloe and those rascals in the band under the direction of Steve Loucks) invite you to “come on down” to the honky-tonk and see a great musical — right after you see a great comedy at the showplace.

