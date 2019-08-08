Professional actress returns home to stage theatrical production at Granite City High School

× Expand photo submitted by Amy Holland-Pennell (From left) Nick Drago, Jacob Cowley, Michael Moore, and Nick Smith in the number “Broadway”

Lucy Roberts and Margaret London Kimble as Baby June and Dainty June

A couple weeks ago, I ran into Granite City High School teacher John Manoogian when he was dropping something off at my next-door neighbor’s house. I stepped outside to say hello, and he informed me Amy Holland-Pennell was back in Granite and directing a production of “Gypsy” at the high school. He asked why I wasn’t involved, and I told him I didn’t know anything about it.

Later that night, I would.

Next to writing, theater and performing is another passion of mine. I try to do at least one production a year, but because of taking on multiple writing projects, I chose not to participate in anything this summer. However, when Amy asked me to be involved, I couldn’t say no.

I have known Amy and her family most of my life. Her mother, Margaret Holland-Pennell, was not only my second- and fourth-grade teacher at Holy Family Catholic School, but also the choreographer for almost every Summerstage and high school production I was involved with. I have also worked on several shows with Amy’s sister, Melissa “Missy” Kimble, and Missy’s daughter, London.

Amy comes from an entertainment family and works as a professional actress in Hollywood. I asked her why she wanted to come home and do “Gypsy,” and she said, “When I was 8 years old, I was the balloon girl in Summerstage’s production of ‘Gypsy’ at the Township Hall in Granite City. Beverly Scroggins was the director, and my mother was the choreographer. This was performed 30 years ago, and I said that one day, we would do this production again. I would play Louise; auntie Bev would be Mama and my mom and sissies would be the dancers. So, I am making that happen now.”

Beverly was instantly on board with Amy’s rendition and is excited to see “Gypsy” performed once again.

“I think Amy wanted to revisit the past a bit, like the old days of Summerstage when we had the playhouse and all the shows we did when she was growing up,” she said. “Now that she’s a Hollywood actress, it’s a bit different, but she wanted to get the old gang back together, as many of them as she could, and relive the past and add in a new way.”

“Gypsy” is a Summerstage production in association with Amy’s newly incorporated production company, Holland St. James Entertainment.

Based on the 1957 memoirs of the famous burlesque dancer Gypsy Rose Lee, “Gypsy” follows the dreams and efforts of her mother, Rose, to raise two daughters to perform onstage and casts an affectionate eye on the hardships of show business life. The character of Louise is based on Lee, and the character of June is based on Lee’s sister, actress June Havoc.

Amy hopes to personally reach out to the audience by telling the story of Gypsy.

“We are hoping to mend any broken families in our audience, and we are hoping to tell a story of forgiveness,” she said. “No matter where you come from, you can succeed.”

This is Amy’s first time directing a show since college, and she talked to me about how it felt to be on the other side of the production.

“It’s different stepping behind the scenes and being director,” she said. “However, it’s just an extension of being an actor. I have been coaching in Los Angeles for quite some time. My friends are booking equity, they’re booking SAG, they’re booking TV and movies. It’s just as fulfilling to help someone get the role as it is to do it yourself because it’s the same creative process. Directing for me is the same fulfilling experience as being an actor onstage. So, to be able to direct the show and to be able to have the story of Gypsy told and to be on stage with everyone, it’s incredible.”

Despite Amy receiving the rights for “Gypsy” later than anticipated, she is confident with the caliber of actors she has chosen to cast.

The cast includes Amy, Beverly Scroggins, Margaret Holland-Pennell, Margaret London Kimble, Melissa Kimble, Mary Bower, Mark Lull, Michael Moore, John Mefford, John Manoogian, Becky Cowley, Jake Cowley, Ian Cowley, Nick Drag, Nick Smith, Steve Anderson, Bill McMasters, Melodie Barnes Chism, Kwinton Chism, several former NFL cheerleaders and myself.

“We are extremely blessed that our community has come together to put on this production,” Amy said. “We are doing what we love to do, perform the art of theater. Working with them is a gift, and I am blessed.”

Mark Lull is reprising the role of Herbie. A seasoned performer, “Gypsy” was his first Summerstage production.

“It’s weird that even though it’s been 30 years, it’s all coming back to me,” he said.

As for his thoughts on Amy’s direction, he said, “She’s great. She’s bringing a lot of her Hollywood experience and her film and TV experience to our production and it’s great to have that level of professionalism.”

Michael Moore, a GCHS 1982 alum who works professionally in New York City, is reprising the role of Tulsa. I asked why he came home to be a part of this production, and he said, “The Pennells and Beverly are why I have theater in my life. High school and post-high school, I was with them when they formed Summerstage, and I was in the very first show and five years of shows after that. I came back to do this production for them.”

“Gypsy” will be performed at the Granite City Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Aug. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Aug. 11. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling (618) 877-2228 or visiting the website.

