Riverbend Theatre production of "The Father" takes a look at Alzheimer’s

Riverbend Theatre will present its first adult production about Alzheimer’s disease.

Directed by Jay Harvey, Florian Zeller’s “The Father” will be performed at the Jacoby Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-29. Tickets are $10.

According to Riverbend board member Julia Frazier, there are a couple of reasons why the company chose the play.

“This show was suggested because it has a small cast,” she said. “With this being our first play, we didn’t want to go too big. Second, the show focuses on Alzheimer’s disease and the story itself is very touching. We want to raise awareness that this is not just an old person’s disease. We are raising awareness that Alzheimer’s is real. Dementia is real.”

Assistant Director Chrissy Harders agrees.

“Since we have been doing youth productions, we wanted to branch out a little bit and do an adult production,” she said. “This production is close to everybody’s heart because everybody knows something about Alzheimer’s. Everybody has or knows somebody living with Alzheimer’s. So, this show has touched all of us.”

“The Father” is the story of Andre, a senior citizen living with dementia, and his daughter, Anne, who tries to do what is best for her dad while keeping balance in her own life. Andre struggles through a confusing world, and audiences are along for the ride.

“Audiences should be confused by watching the show,” Artistic Director Michael Frazier said. “His daughter and son-in-law are played by two different people and that represents his memory loss. Even at the beginning in the first scene, you see Andre speaking to his daughter about how she wants to move away, and in the very next scene, you see somebody else who claims to be his daughter. So, you are already wondering which one is the actual daughter.”

The cast includes Louis Lafikes as Andre, Marisa Puller as Anne, Steven Harders as Pierre, Jean Heil as Laura, Carson Bailey as Man and Jenevieve Lafferty as Woman.

Lafikes is an Alton native who has performed in several other community theater productions and even appeared in some TV commercials. He said he’s excited to be involved with “The Father.”

“I have a lot of respect for Jay Harvey and I was anxious to be in a play of his,” he said. “Second, I really thought this play was relevant, and I hope it can give people another perspective about the disease and can better identify with people are suffering from it.”

Puller grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, and moved to Fairview Heights two years ago. This is her first production in 26 years.

“My first experience with drama theater was when I was 14-15,” she said. “I just kind of put it to rest because when you’re in high school, you start to get more self-conscious and develop those issues, so I totally dropped it. Then just two months ago, I decided I wanted to try it again and kind of explore that realm. So, here I am.”

This production is important to Puller because her paternal grandmother suffered from Alzheimer’s. She experienced the physical and emotional struggle of watching a loved one succumb to the disease.

Bailey experienced the same with his maternal grandmother. Additionally, this is Bailey’s first acting role.

“I like trying new things, and I thought it would be a fun experience,” he said. “This has been a fun process. It’s a lot of work, and it is more challenging than you think, but I am excited for audience reactions and hopefully we put on a good show. Hopefully people will get something out of it.”

With every new adventure, there are some challenges, and the biggest challenge for Riverbend is not having a permanent space.

“We are blessed to be able to use Alton High in the summer, and now we are partnering with Jacoby Arts Center to use their space,” Frazier said. “Unfortunately, they currently have other stuff in the space so we can’t get in there until a week before the show, but it shows that our actors are flexible and can accommodate to changing spaces.”

Riverbend is selecting a spring production, but nothing is set in stone. Riverbend would eventually like to have three productions per year.

Tickets are available through the organizations’ websites. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

