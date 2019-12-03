Rocking for Rock Spring Park set for Saturday in Alton

× Expand Photo by Frank Prager The annual Christmas Wonderland at Rock Spring Park in Alton is a favorite for family members of all ages.

A live music event to support Alton’s Christmas Wonderland is set for 3-8 p.m. Saturday at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmark Blvd. in Alton.

Mike and Erin Jo Weber created Rocking for Rock Spring Park to raise funds for Christmas Wonderland. This is the second year for the concert.

“My wife and I grew up enjoying a lot of family fun at Rock Spring Park, and this is our way to give back,” Mike Weber said. “We believe Rock Spring Park is a hidden gem in Alton’s park system, and we want to do what we can to support its growth and rebirth.”

The event brings together local bands POWJr72, Agents of the Free, The Dead Roses, Status 0 and Hideous Gentlemen. After the event, Big George and the NGK band will play from 8-10 p.m. at Old Bakery.

A silent auction will feature items from mandolins to guitar lessons and locally made crafts, with all funds going to Christmas Wonderland. Tickets are $10 and will include a token for one free beer for those older than 21. Food will be available for purchase through the brewery.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter