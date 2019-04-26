Rocking the riverside: Little River Band to perform June 7

Great Rivers and Routes

Rain or shine, Little River Band is scheduled to perform at The Loading Dock Bar & Grill in Grafton on Friday, June 7.

The Little River Band rocked the riverside in 2014, 2015, and 2017 and the turnout was fantastic. Riverbend locals have been anticipating their return ever since.

The concert will take place in The Boatworks, a warehouse that has been strategically converted into a fabulous and spacious music venue particularly for this special event. There will be a combination of reserved table seating and general admission pit/row seating/bleacher seating tickets available on ticketweb.com.

There is not a bad seat in the house and the acoustics are perfect for this mellow, grooving band.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show kicks off at 8 p.m. A full bar is available f inside The Boatworks as well as the main Loading Dock Bar.

The Loading Dock Bar and Grill is open for business as usual, no tickets are needed to enjoy dinner and drinks.

Parking is available in the lots on either side of The Loading Dock, adjacent city lots, and angular parking alongside The Boatworks.

