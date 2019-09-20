"School Secrets" hits the stage at Alton Little Theater

Patrick Anderson wants to see his students succeed no matter what their background, whether it be poverty, home trauma or a school system that might enable failing.

The superintendent of schools for the Wood River-Hartford School District for the last eight years, who also has written an educational book, “The Boy in the Purple Pants,” has penned a two-act stage play based on semi-autobiographical elements of his tenure as an English teacher and principal. It shows his struggles to do what is right for his students, no matter their background.

The play, “School Secrets,” will premiere and kick off Alton Little Theater’s Extra Extra Entertainment series in four performances at 10 a.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26-27, and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28.

The Madison County Regional Office of Education has endorsed the play for continuing education credit for teachers and a Q&A will follow the play for those wishing to earn three credit hours and talk to the author and director about developing the script.

Anderson brought the play to ALT Artistic Director Kevin Frakes and, along with director Lee Cox, the trio has fine-tuned the presentational aspects of the production, adding a new character and a playlist of pop culture songs that speak to the challenges students face communicating with parents and finding their passion and success in public schools.

In the play, the plot centers on the school principal, who partners with the social worker to make a difference despite mounting pressure from the established superintendent.

AdVantage sat down with Anderson to learn about the origin of “School Secrets” and the driving force behind the play’s story.

What started this journey into writing this story?

I’ve always liked to write. I’ve been writing since I was young. I’ve written short stories; I’ve written books. This process started right after we finished (ALT’s production of) “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” (Dr. Anderson played the character of Dr. Spivey in the show.) And I kind of saw exactly what theater can do to the written word and how powerful it can be. I thought maybe it could be something that could help.

How long did it take for you to work on it?

The hardest part, in the beginning, was learning how to write in the right format. So, probably two months to write it, slowly but surely, then doing rewrites all the way up to August.

What are you most excited for audiences (students, teachers and educators alike) to take away from this show?

The thing that I am most excited for them to see is … sometimes when you do this for teachers, it’s like preaching to the choir because a lot of them understand it. My hope is that (those) who don’t or might not understand the needs of underprivileged students maybe see it because they truly want to see it in a theatrical format and then for everybody else … all those non-teacher people and just the public that they see what we face every day in schools.

What is one of your favorite stories from your tenure showing you were making a difference in students’ lives?

My favorite story is the Daniel story (one of the students who appears in the play) and that’s in the play: the story of finding out that he truly has the ability to be successful in school and when implemented correctly at the playing field level, all of our kids can be a success.

What would you hope this (production of “School Secrets”) communicates to the students?

That’s a hard question. I think what I hope it shows the students who get to see it, especially if they struggle in school, that they realize that not every single thing — this is hard to say — their failure in school maybe hasn’t always just been them. Maybe it is because they haven’t done everything they need to do to help them. …. And that it would give them hope that there are people that love us (the students). They do want to see you have success. They just have to find that and do what they can.

Anything else you want to add?

No, just to thank the Madison County ROE and Alton Little Theater for doing this, Kevin (Frakes) and Lee (Cox). They’ve really taken a chance on this, and I want to thank them for that, along with my wife and my kids who had to deal with this as I wrote it.

The cast who portrays the students and faculty includes Shea Maples, Diana Kay, Donna Bemis, Andrew Richards, Kelsie Chavez, Mili Pinski, Kendrick Dell, Corrine Jones, Devin Sadler, Lorian Warford, Logan Elliott, Ben Ettling, Marvin Short and Kennedy Lacy.

Tickets are $20 for the production and are available by calling (618) 462-3205 or visiting the Alton Little Theater website.

Cox invites parents and students in the Riverbend community (older than 13) to enjoy a play about a new way of thinking about school.

