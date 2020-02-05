SIUE Friends of Art annual auction is March 20

Laura Strand's "Fire"

The Friends of Art and the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Art and Design will hold their 43rd annual art auction at 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, in the Art West Gallery located in the Art and Design West building on the SIUE campus.

Since 1977, the Friends of Art, a nonprofit, self-supporting organization, has assisted the SIUE Department of Art and Design with this event. The 2019 auction allowed the department to invite 17 local, national, and international artists and scholars to SIUE, in addition to providing funds for 30 students to attend a national conference.

The 2020 auction will offer original artworks donated by faculty, visiting artists, alumni, friends and advanced art students. A silent auction with a cash and carry area will also be available. Doors open at 6 p.m. Ahrens & Niemeier auctioneers will start the bidding at 7 p.m.

The auction is a spirited event featuring friendly competition that provides participants a great deal of fun and excitement in bidding and acquiring artwork. Images of the artwork to be auctioned can be viewed on the Friends of Art SIUE Facebook page, at foasiue.org, or by attending the preview in the gallery from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

Complimentary food and a cash bar will be provided. Complimentary parking will be available in SIUE’s Lot B. A drop off and pick-up area is next to the back entrance of the Art and Design West building.

Tickets are $10 for the general public and can be purchased at the door. Admission is free to all students, auction donors and members of the Friends of Art.

For more information on the Friends of Art, visit siue.edu/artsandsciences/art or foasiue.org, the Friends of Art Facebook page or by email at friendsofart.siue@yahoo.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter