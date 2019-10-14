Small Works Art Competition returns to Wood River

The annual Small Works Art Competition is underway once again at the Wood River Museum and Visitor’s Center, proving big things certainly can come in small packages.

With 124 entries (82 art pieces being included in the art show), the area’s eye for artistic flair is in full bloom.

Juror Paul Dresang is an international artist, ceramic researcher and senior ceramic professor at SIUE. He has an art piece in the permanent collection in the Smithsonian Institute.

Robert Maguire, the show’s curator, says it was an honor to have Dresang as a juror for the competition.

The Wood River Heritage Council sponsors the show and provides prize money. President Bette Stanley says the council prides itself on promoting local history and culture.

This year, a total of $650 was awarded. First Mid Illinois Bank provides a purchase award, with the artwork being on permanent display in the bank. The artist this year was Austin Hinderliter.

Participants included artists from Madison, Jersey, and St. Clair counties, as well as St. Louis.

Winners included: Best of Show — Kira Friedrich; First Place — Todd May; Second Place — Beth Browne; Third Place — Chad Travous; Honorable Mentions — Abbi Ruppert and Macey Brown; Merit Awards — Nathan Smith, Daniel Price, Mary Rhein, Theresa Hitchcock, Tracy Welling, Levi Ray; Juror’s Award — Eileen Kern, Emily Wilfong; and Member’s Choice — Bob Messick.

The show runs through Oct. 26. The Wood River Museum and Visitor’s Center, 40 W. Ferguson Ave., is open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, call (618) 254-1993.

