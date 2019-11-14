Students to perform “Little Shop of Horrors” at Alton Middle School

Alton Middle School students will perform “Little Shop of Horrors,” a “horror comedy rock musical.” This show is a deviously delicious Broadway hit that follows a hopeless floral shop boy named Seymour who raises a mysterious plant with a taste for human blood. The music is early ‘60s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown and will have you dancing in your seat!

The meek and awkward Seymour finds a new breed of plant he names Audrey II, after his co-worker (and secret crush) Audrey. This R&B-singing carnivorous plant promises fame and fortune to Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Seymour quickly discovers Audrey II’s plans for world domination and hatches a plan to stop him.

This show includes incredible middle-school talent from Alton Middle School, with a cast and crew of more than 50 students. It features Aden Mayhew as Seymour, Marvin Short as Audrey II, Danielle Kelly as Audrey, Sam Lackey as Dr. Orin, Samuel Elliott-Barnes as Mr. Muschnik, Victoria Brown as Crystal, Morgan Jones as Chiffon, Tyla Young as Ronnette and Johnathon Ridgley as Detective Morrow.

The show will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Alton Middle School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for high school and college students. All proceeds from the show will go toward helping Alton Middle School Theater continue to bring world-class dramatic arts opportunities to Alton School District and the Riverbend.

