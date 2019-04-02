Summers arrives early in Alton

× Expand Bud Summers

Bud Summers is returning to Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton, to release his new CD, “Hard Lessons.” He’ll take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

After about a decade away from the venue, the blues and jazz songwriter is back with his eighth independent CD, a collection of nine songs, in groups of three. Each trio follows a theme. Accompanying him are Rob McDonnell on bass, Marc Waters on drums, and John Hand on keyboards. All three of them sing background vocals.

“It’s a little bluesy, a little jazzy, but not too far from rock,” Summer says. “My songs contain a kernel of truth and a bushel of lies. I find inspiration for songs from everyday things and expand on them and create my own story, give it my own spin.”

According to a review by Dave Franklin, “‘Hard Lessons’ comes in three chapters, in a manner of speaking, opening with three songs that are observational and light-hearted, followed by three that work through his love-hate relationship with Nashville and Memphis before rounding off with three more reflective numbers that remind us that the world that can be irrevocably changed by the decisions we make.”

Raised in a musical family — his dad was a jazz bassist and his mom a public school music teacher — Summers tried violin and piano early on but when he was 14, he found his true instrument with a secondhand guitar.

He dropped out of college his senior year to join a touring band. That didn’t pan out and Summers eventually returned to school, earning a degree in music performance from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, focusing on classical guitar and playing in the college jazz band.

Over the years, Summers was exposed to jazz, classical, opera and show tunes.

“I’ve played country and rock when I was younger,” he says.

But it was blues and jazz that caught his attention.

“When I was younger, I worked at a restaurant as a dishwasher. The cook was big into garage sales and he’d buy old records and sell the blues records to me for a nickel apiece.”

Summers will have his CDs, t-shirts and other items for sale at the show. His CDs sell for a set price online but at live shows, he says, “people can take what they want and leave what they can. I think people are honest and if someone can’t pay a lot, someone else has and it all evens out. It works for me.”

Hear samples of Summers’ CD at reverbnation.com/budsummers.

Tickets are $12 advance or $15 at the door and can be purchased online. Seating is first-come, first-seated. Doors open 30 minutes in advance. A cash bar is available. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door.

