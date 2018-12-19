SWIC sponsors senior art competition

SWIC

Don’t miss the chance to enter your piece of art in Life Experienced — A Senior Art Competition. Southwestern Illinois College and the St. Clair County Office on Aging are once again partnering for the art competition and exhibition.

Artists 60 and older who reside in the college district or are members of the Gateway East Artists Guild are invited to showcase their artistic abilities and have a chance to win prize money. Selected entries will be displayed at an exhibition March 1-4 at the Schmidt Art Center. An opening reception will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, with the awards ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Categories for submission include painting and mixed media; drawing and printmaking; fine crafts; photography and digital art; and sculpture and ceramics. Applications must be turned into the William & Florence Schmidt Art Center by 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, and an entry fee ($10 for one piece; $15 for two pieces) is required for each artist.

For more information or to get a copy of the application form, visit swic.edu/psop or co.st-clair.il.us or call (618) 234-4410, ext. 7044.

