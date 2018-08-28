SWIC to celebrate art, film and music in fall 2018

SWIC
Listen to a guest speaker, view student films, gaze upon art or enjoy the sounds of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America at Southwestern Illinois College this fall.
The college’s arts series, called the Southwestern Illinois Creative Arts Syndicate, features a variety of events ranging from the Film and Mass Communication programs’ open house Sept. 25 to a lecture and demonstration by film makeup artist Jeff Lewis on Oct. 22, and the SWIC Holiday Concert on Dec. 4.
“There is something for everyone whether you’re into chamber music, love art or want to find out more about filmmaking,” said Nicole Dutton, Schmidt Art Center curator. “We want our students and the community to enjoy the arts right here in the Metro East.”
The fall 2018 SWICARTS calendar is below.
For details on individual events, visit the website or Facebook page.
Speaker Series
Sept. 18 – Guest Lecture: SWIC Clarinet Instructor Meghan Yankowskas, 2 p.m., The Schmidt
Sept. 19 – Guest Lecture: Humans of STL Creator Lindy Drew, 3 p.m., The Schmidt
Oct. 3 – Faculty Speaker: Associate Professor of Music Ed Jacobs - Operatic Empathy, 3 p.m., The Schmidt
Oct. 22 – Guest Lecture and Demonstration: Jeff Lewis - Film Make Up Artist, 6 p.m., The Schmidt
Oct. 23 – Sound Meditation with Pati Pellerito, 4:30 p.m., The Schmidt
Nov. 1 – Guest Lecture: Sarah Borgstede - Empathy, Government, and YOU: Advocacy with RESULTS, 3 p.m., The Schmidt
Nov. 7 – Faculty Panel Discussion: Dan Cross, Paula Haniszewski, Ed Jacobs and Julie Willis - 2001: A Space Odyssey The Film Reviewed after 50 Years, 3 p.m., The Schmidt
Nov. 15 – Tellebration: A Storytelling Event, 6 p.m., The Schmidt
Film
Oct. 29 – Documentary Film Screening: Whose Streets Co-Directed by Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m., LAC Theater
Nov. 20 – Alumni Student Film Screening: A Blast from the Past, 3 p.m., LAC Theater
Art
For exhibition information, visit the website.
Oct. 25 – Finocchio-Clary-Barnes-Méthot Exhibition Opening Reception, 4-7 pm., The Schmidt
Nov. 29 – Pottery Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Schmidt
Music
For concert information, visit the website.
Sept. 18 – Music Faculty Recital: Meghan Yankowskas, Electric Clarinet 3 p.m., The Schmidt
Sept. 25 – Chamber Music Recital: U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America 7 p.m., The Schmidt
Oct. 19 – Jr. High Band Concert: Empathy Is Created - Teaching Human Beings Through Music ALL DAY, Varsity Gym
Oct. 20 – SWIC Choirs & St. Paul UCC Chancel Choir: From the Heavens to Earth 7 p.m., St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville
Oct. 30 – Chamber Music Recital: Sound Czech, 7 p.m., The Schmidt
Oct. 31 – SWIC Student Recital, 3 p.m., The Schmidt
Nov. 3 – No-Name Chorale 7 p.m., The Schmidt
Nov. 5 – Jazz Band: America’s Original Art 7 p.m., MC Theatre
Nov. 15 – SWIC Concert Band: Salvation is [Re]Created 7 p.m., St. Clare of Assisi Church, O’Fallon
Dec. 4 – SWIC Holiday Concert 7 p.m., Varsity Gym
Dec. 5 – SWIC Student Honors Recital 3 p.m., The Schmidt
Dec. 8 – SWIC Concert Choir & Chamber Singers: Carols by Candlelight IV 7 p.m., Union United Methodist Church, Belleville
Mass Communication
Sept. 25 – Media Arts Open House, 5 p.m., LA 1342 and 1348
Oct. 5 – College Radio Day, All Day Listen on Blue Storm Radio on TuneIn