SWIC to celebrate art, film and music in fall 2018

Listen to a guest speaker, view student films, gaze upon art or enjoy the sounds of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America at Southwestern Illinois College this fall.

The college’s arts series, called the Southwestern Illinois Creative Arts Syndicate, features a variety of events ranging from the Film and Mass Communication programs’ open house Sept. 25 to a lecture and demonstration by film makeup artist Jeff Lewis on Oct. 22, and the SWIC Holiday Concert on Dec. 4.

“There is something for everyone whether you’re into chamber music, love art or want to find out more about filmmaking,” said Nicole Dutton, Schmidt Art Center curator. “We want our students and the community to enjoy the arts right here in the Metro East.”

The fall 2018 SWICARTS calendar is below.

For details on individual events, visit the website or Facebook page.

Speaker Series

Sept. 18 – Guest Lecture: SWIC Clarinet Instructor Meghan Yankowskas, 2 p.m., The Schmidt

Sept. 19 – Guest Lecture: Humans of STL Creator Lindy Drew, 3 p.m., The Schmidt

Oct. 3 ­­­– Faculty Speaker: Associate Professor of Music Ed Jacobs­ - Operatic Empathy, 3 p.m., The Schmidt

Oct. 22 – Guest Lecture and Demonstration: Jeff Lewis - Film Make Up Artist, 6 p.m., The Schmidt

Oct. 23 – Sound Meditation with Pati Pellerito, 4:30 p.m., The Schmidt

Nov. 1 – Guest Lecture: Sarah Borgstede - Empathy, Government, and YOU: Advocacy with RESULTS, 3 p.m., The Schmidt

Nov. 7 – Faculty Panel Discussion: Dan Cross, Paula Haniszewski, Ed Jacobs and Julie Willis - 2001: A Space Odyssey The Film Reviewed after 50 Years, 3 p.m., The Schmidt

Nov. 15 – Tellebration: A Storytelling Event, 6 p.m., The Schmidt

Film

Oct. 29 – Documentary Film Screening: Whose Streets Co-Directed by Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m., LAC Theater

Nov. 20 – Alumni Student Film Screening: A Blast from the Past, 3 p.m., LAC Theater

Art

For exhibition information, visit the website.

Oct. 25 – Finocchio-Clary-Barnes-Méthot Exhibition Opening Reception, 4-7 pm., The Schmidt

Nov. 29 – Pottery Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Schmidt

Music

For concert information, visit the website.

Sept. 18 – Music Faculty Recital: Meghan Yankowskas, Electric Clarinet 3 p.m., The Schmidt

Sept. 25 – Chamber Music Recital: U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America 7 p.m., The Schmidt

Oct. 19 – Jr. High Band Concert: Empathy Is Created - Teaching Human Beings Through Music ALL DAY, Varsity Gym

Oct. 20 – SWIC Choirs & St. Paul UCC Chancel Choir: From the Heavens to Earth 7 p.m., St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville

Oct. 30 – Chamber Music Recital: Sound Czech, 7 p.m., The Schmidt

Oct. 31 – SWIC Student Recital, 3 p.m., The Schmidt

Nov. 3 – No-Name Chorale 7 p.m., The Schmidt

Nov. 5 – Jazz Band: America’s Original Art 7 p.m., MC Theatre

Nov. 15 – SWIC Concert Band: Salvation is [Re]Created 7 p.m., St. Clare of Assisi Church, O’Fallon

Dec. 4 – SWIC Holiday Concert 7 p.m., Varsity Gym

Dec. 5 – SWIC Student Honors Recital 3 p.m., The Schmidt

Dec. 8 – SWIC Concert Choir & Chamber Singers: Carols by Candlelight IV 7 p.m., Union United Methodist Church, Belleville

Mass Communication

Sept. 25 – Media Arts Open House, 5 p.m., LA 1342 and 1348

Oct. 5 – College Radio Day, All Day Listen on Blue Storm Radio on TuneIn

