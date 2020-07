Granite City High School student Aubory Bugg performed July 1 in the finals of the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition. The competition will air at 8 p.m. Aug. 10 on KETC Channel 9. Afterward, viewers can vote for their favorite at www.foxpacf.org. Top prize is an $8,000 scholarship. About 100 acts competed in preliminaries and semifinals, and 16 acts made the finals.

