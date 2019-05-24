The ‘Wick’ keeps burning

Mary at the Movies

Many film franchises suffer from fatigue by the time a third iteration arrives.

Fortunately, John Wick’s third outing delivers satisfying action and story equal to or greater than its predecessors.

For those unfamiliar with the John Wick franchise, it follows a legendary and retired assassin who keeps getting dragged back into the life of killing. It’s a series filled with intense martial arts and gun fu (fast-paced martial arts with firearms).

“John Wick Chapter 3 — Parabellum” is an action-packed survival adventure. Because of John’s (Keanu Reeves) actions in the second film, there is a $14 million bounty on his head.

This results in him running and fighting for his life on the streets of New York City and around the world as assassins attempt to claim the bounty — a bounty that is set for John Wick to be taken dead, not alive. He must find a way to survive and escape his fate … at any cost.

Both previous movies were already jam-packed with intense action scenes, but in the third installment the action is turned up to 11. It’s pure chaos, and it’s spectacular. It’s a rare achievement in cinema for a sequel to up the ante but not go overboard. They absolutely avoided that issue here.

The fight scenes are beautifully choreographed and are enthralling. Every fight is so well-performed that it looks and sounds real. Without spoiling anything, there is a particularly gruesome fight scene in a weapons museum that steals the show.

Reeves delivers another impressive performance with a great supporting cast that includes Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Angelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Lance Reddick.

John Wick doesn’t talk all that much and is usually more of a silent protagonist. This showcases the wonderful acting abilities of Reeves, as he is able to display a range of emotions without saying much.

The soundtrack fits perfectly and matches the level of insanity that occurs throughout the story. The energetic music makes you feel like you are in the action. This series has always had a noteworthy soundtrack, and this movie is no exception.

It is quite impressive that director Chad Stahelski and the writers have managed to maintain such high-quality action and storytelling for this long. The third John Wick manages to build on top of the previous films while carving its own path.

This a must-see action flick in 2019 and is a great addition to the franchise.

“John Wick Chapter 3 — Parabellum” is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12, AMC Classic Eastgate 6, Granite City Cinema and Jerseyville Stadium Theater.

Rated R, 4 stars

