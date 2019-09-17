The Festive Five to herald holiday season at Alton Square

Alton Square Mall announced registration is open for The Festive Five, a five-night event to kick off the holiday season. The week of Nov. 18 will feature local choirs, musicians, dance groups and more. Performance slots are available each night and performers have until Oct. 18 to register.

Acts will perform live in the mall throughout the week and friends, family and shoppers can vote for their favorite holiday performance. The act with the most votes will win the title of Alton’s Festive Favorite. The winner will be announced and will receive the 2019 Festive Five award.

“Our goal is to bring the community together to showcase local talent and kickstart the holiday season," said Coles Doyle, marketing director for mall owner Hull Property Group. “We have fun seasonal décor that will be displayed throughout the mall and a holiday-inspired performance area for The Festive Five participants. We want shoppers, performers and the entire community to engage in the holiday experience and enjoy the spirit of the season though song, dance, music and scenes from Christmas classics.”

The Festive Five is hosted by the mall at no cost to participating performers. Registration is open and individuals or groups interested in performing can visit www.thefestivefive.com to register. A full list of performances will be announced prior to the event and promoted in the mall. The community is welcome to attend the performances and vote for their favorite.

For more information, email mallevents@hullpg.com.

