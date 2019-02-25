Two events to premiere at Alton Little Theater in March

Alton Little Theater

Comedian Bob Nelson will perform at the Alton Little Theater Showplace at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Tickets are just $25 for this nationally known and acclaimed comic touring the country.

Nelson is a stand-up comedian and actor who, in his youth, worked with Red Skelton and Rodney Dangerfield and was then “discovered” by HBO for a comedy showcase with Jerry Seinfeld — and a national tour with Gallagher just two years ago. Nelson performed in his own theater in Branson, Mo., and relocated to Long Island to pursue theater and film work. Audiences will recognize him as that “funny guy” from “Kindergarten Cop,” “The Muppet Movie” and “A Night at the Opera.” Nelson is noted and celebrated for his impressions and ingenious “multiple” personalities — and he is thrilled to bring his cast of characters for one night only to the ALT stage. Guests will enjoy his clean comedy bits and savor new selections of craft beers served at the bar, courtesy of the ALT Board of Directors.

One week later, “Broadway & Chocolate” will come to the ALT stage at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, and 16 performers will joyously celebrate wonderful music and decadent chocolate with 200 lucky individuals who buy tickets for this fundraiser. The cast and musicians, led by Addie Gramelspacher, Debbie Maneke, Mat Conway, Sue Parton Stanard, Barb McHugh, Anne and Kevin Frakes, Nadja Kapetanovich, Brant McCance, Howard Bell, Kayla Robinson, Sawyer Burton, Gail Drillinger, Lorian Warford, Quinn Perez and Devin Sadler, will entertain guests with hits from American musical theater productions of the last 50 years — and forecast new shows ALT is hoping to produce in the next couple of seasons.

The ALT Board of Directors is thrilled to showcase familiar faces and consummate performers. Mezzo soprano Sue Parton Stanard, who serves as ALT’s treasurer, has graced stages throughout the United States and Europe and embarks on a another tour as soon as she finishes up her faculty duties at Lewis and Clark Community College in May. Parton Stanard and other performers who have sung professionally and spent time in recording studios, including Anne and Kevin Frakes, Debbie Maneke, Mat Conway and Howard Bell, most often credit Cliff Davenport’s teaching and love of musical theater that ignited their passions to pursue their own careers. Mat Conway was a full-time elementary teacher but gave up that career four years ago to pursue his ambition to play and sing at larger venues all over the Midwest. Conway last joined Kevin Frakes for the tribute concerts to Frank Sinatra two years in a row and most recently joined Debbie Maneke and Lee Cox in the “Always Patsy Cline” revival. Howard Bell of Edwardsville comes from an extensive musical family of singers and performers, but so far he has only taken on acting roles at ALT in “The 39 Steps,” “God’s Favorite” and “On Golden Pond.” The ensemble of performers will feature a song from the ALT upcoming productions of “Mama Mia” and “The Wizard Of Oz.”

To top off all the celebration, local videographer Mike Weaver will be filming during the concert as part of the legacy video ALT is producing to commemorate the 85th season. Tickets are $20 for the event and include sparkling wine, chocolates and gourmet coffee — and two hours of beautiful music!

