Upper Alton Association, Scott Credit Union announce final Rockin’ with Robert concert

Photo by Melissa Meske A life-size bronze statue of Robert Wadlow, sculpted by local artist Ned Giberson, watches over the grounds of the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine near the Wadlow permanent display area at Alton Museum of History and Art. Also on site is a life-size bronze replica of the custom-designed chair presented to Robert and on permanent display at the Franklin Masonic Lodge in Alton.

The Upper Alton Association along with Scott Credit Union is proud to announce the 10th annual Rockin’ with Robert last concert will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, with Glendale Riders featuring Steve, Jeff and Jared. The public is invited to enjoy this free family-friendly event at the Robert Wadlow Statue on the SIUE Dental School Campus, 2800 College Ave. in Alton.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments will be available for purchase. A 50/50 drawing will offset the expenses of the event, along with a gift basket. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place at a different location or be rescheduled. Updates will be listed on the association’s Facebook page.

The mission of the Upper Alton Association is to support future improvements to Upper Alton for residents and businesses. The organization sponsors the installation of U.S. flags on light poles for all federal holidays, maintenance of hanging flower baskets during the summer months, coordination of the Souper Saturday dining event, installation of holiday decorations during the winter, and supports the City-Wide Litter Clean Up. New volunteers are welcome, and membership is open to anyone. Dues are $75 for businesses and only $15 for residents. Meetings are at 8 a.m. the third Thursday of every month at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers.

For more information on the group or the concert series, visit www.upperalton.com or www.facebook.com/UpperAltonAssociation. These free community events would not be possible without the support of generous sponsors: Scott Credit Union, Alton Physical Therapy, Pennzoil Quick Stop, State Farm – Scott Neudecker, 1st MidAmerica, AdVantage, and WBGZ 94.3.

