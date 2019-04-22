Video submissions sought for chance to perform with Foreigner

× Expand Ralph Arvesen Foreigner performs at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas. The Reagan High School Choir joined Foreigner on stage to perform “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

Calling all high school and middle school choirs: Hubbard Radio St. Louis’ KSHE 95 — the home of “Real Rock Radio” — is giving one lucky choir a chance to perform “I Want to Know What Love Is” on stage with Foreigner on Tuesday, June 25, at The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway in St. Charles.

The winning choir will also win a $500 donation for their music program.

Choirs can begin submitting their video now through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 5. Starting on Monday, May 6, KSHE 95 listeners will have their chance to vote for the winning choir.

Here are the details:

The contest is open to all high school and middle school choirs within the St. Louis metro area.

Choirs must submit a minimum of a 60-second video of their choir performing any Foreigner song.

It can be just basic footage shot from an iPhone or Android.

Video must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Choir can have a maximum of 25 singers and 6 adult chaperones.

Foreigner will donate $500 to the winning choir.

The winning choir will perform “I Want to Know What Love Is” with Foreigner at The Family Arena on June 25.

Founded in 1976, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 top-30 hits, the band has a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.

For more information, visit the website.

