Vintage Voices returns to Alton Cemetery

The annual Vintage Voices tours will take place in 2019 in the Alton Cemetery at Fifth and Vine streets. Mark your calendars for the first two weekends in October: 5, 6, 12, 13. 

A non-walking tour has been added at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton.

Sponsorship and program book ad opportunities are available. For more information, email altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students age 6-18. Tickets can be purchased online at vintagevoices.brownpapertickets.com or vintagevoicesnonwalking.brownpapertickets.com.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.

