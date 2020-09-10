Vintage Voices tickets available

Pete Basola Vintage Voices logo

The 19th annual Vintage Voices tours will take place in the Alton Cemetery, Fifth and Vine streets, on Oct. 3, 4, 10 and 11. Over the past 19 years, Vintage Voices has become an important cultural event in the community, featuring walking tours and costumed actors telling the story of Altonians who have shaped the city’s history.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students ages 6-18. Tickets can be purchased at https://vintagevoices.brownpapertickets.com/ or at the event.

Sponsorship and program book ad opportunities are available. For more information, email altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the non-walking tour is canceled this year.

For more information, visit facebook.com/vintagevoicestours.