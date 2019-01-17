Wanda Mountain Boys return to Alton

× Expand David Jenkins, Rick Brown, Gary O'Neal and Claude Johnson are the Wanda Mountain Boys.

The Wanda Mountain Boys return to Jacoby Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25. With their smooth harmonies, powerful vocals and straightforward lyrics, the traditional Southern gospel quartet has been described as a cross between the Oak Ridge Boys and the Statler Brothers.

Gary O’Neal is the group’s manager and lead singer. Rick Brown sings tenor and David Jenkins sings bass. Claude Johnson, one of the original founders of the group, sings baritone. The four sing with pre-recorded music but O’Neal occasionally accompanies them on keyboard.

The Wanda Mountain Boys is not a new group. In fact, they’ve been around in one form or another for more than 60 years.

“We have a footprint in the Greater Alton area going back to 1958, six decades of gospel music,” O’Neal said. “It started when four boys from junior high school got together. They called themselves the Gospel Four.”

The group took its name from Wanda Road and Wanda, Ill., a small town that was eventually incorporated into Roxana. It disbanded in 1974, then “a couple guys brought it back together.”

Members have come and gone over the years because, O’Neal says, “We pull from the same talent pool.”

Brown sang professionally with Naomi and the Segos and Coy Cook and the Premiers. Before joining Wanda Mountain Boys, he was involved in evangelistic work under the umbrella of Joyce Meyer Ministries. Jenkins grew up a fan of Southern gospel and has sung with Golden Street Quartet and Higher Power Quartet.

O’Neal has been involved in gospel music for about 45 years and is an accomplished songwriter. He and Brown have written a number of songs together, including Wanda Mountain Boys favorite “Wrap Me In Your Arms.” In November 2017, the Mid America Gospel Music Association presented him with the Lifetime Achievement Award at its annual convention.

In 2011, Johnson received the same award for his work in gospel music, which spans 50 years. He’s sung with some of the Midwest’s best-known groups, including the Gospel Four and the Victory Quartet. In 1990, he helped to start the Wanda Mountain Boys’ ministry.

The Wanda Mountain Boys were first invited to perform at Jacoby after Jenkins had dinner with a Jacoby board member. Jenkins asked if they’d ever had gospel music performed there. That was in 2018.

“Jacoby asked us if we were interested in coming back,” O’Neal said. “They said our group drew one of the biggest crowds they’d had. We were happy to come back.”

He says the group loved the venue.

“We play in a lot of churches, from small to big, but this was a different setting in a social context. I like the size of it; it’s an intimate setting,” he says.

O’Neal wrote two of the songs on their latest CD, “It’s Worth It All,” which came out last August. That CD and three others will be on sale the night of the performance for $15 for one and $5 for each CD bought after that.

“Someone could get all of our most recent four CDs for just $30,” O’Neal said.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online. Seating is first-come, first-seated. Doors open 30 minutes in advance. Refreshments and snacks will be available.

Before the performance, the public is invited to view Jacoby’s exhibit “Art Is ... Eclectic: The Diverse Art of GSLAA” in the OSF Saint Anthony’s Gallery. The exhibition is a showcase of the artwork of the members of the Greater St. Louis Art Association. The group encompasses artists of different media, including painting, mixed media, photography, digital, collage, pottery, sculpture, glass, jewelry, fiber, ceramics, printmaking, and woodworking. The exhibit runs through Feb. 23.

