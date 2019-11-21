Workshop to provide information about apprentice program for traditional artists

× Expand An example of Fraktur art

The Illinois Arts Council Agency and Illinois Humanities will hold an informational workshop from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities, 1210 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

The workshop will provide information about the Illinois Arts Council Agency’s Master-Apprentice Program for Ethnic and Folk Artists, which provides support for experienced practitioners of traditional arts to share their knowledge and skills with promising artists-in-formation.

The Master-Apprentice Program is open to Illinois residents who practice traditional arts of all kinds — from quilting to quillwork, Fraktur to fiddling, blacksmithing to Bharatanatyam, joinery to jig dancing, ragtime to rug weaving, gardening to gospel singing, pottery to polka.

Saturday’s workshop will also include discussion of Illinois Humanities’ Community Grants program, which supports cultural activity throughout the state.

Illinois Humanities will also share information about other initiatives such as its Road Scholars Speakers Bureau and its Museum on Main Street program, which is now accepting applications from organizations interested in hosting its next exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution, Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.

“We welcome artists, people involved in cultural activity of all kinds, and representatives of libraries, museums, historical societies, and other organizations to join us,” said Matt Meacham, Illinois Humanities’ program manager for statewide engagement.

Meacham is based in the organization’s southwestern Illinois office, in the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities.

“Our friends from the Illinois Arts Council Agency are eager to meet traditional artists of all kinds from our region and tell them about the opportunity to participate in the Master-Apprentice Program, and we’re looking forward to visiting with representatives of cultural organizations and learning more about how we can work together to serve all Illinoisans,” Meacham said.

