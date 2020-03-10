Author to discuss letters from Civil War soldier

× Expand Library of Congress

Have you ever wondered what Civil War soldiers wrote in personal letters to parents, family members and friends back home? What did they reveal about what they saw or how they felt during fearful extraordinary times in battle and during routine daily events in camp?

In his presentation, From the Monticello Female Seminary Archives: The Civil War Letters of Captain David W. Norton to Mary (Mollie) Chapman, Springfield writer Mark Flotow will discuss one such correspondence between a young woman attending Monticello Female Seminary and a Union Army officer stationed in Tennessee.

The presentation draws from his recently published book: “In Their Letters, in Their Words: Illinois Civil War Soldiers Write Home.” He discovered the letters written to Mary — she called herself Mollie — in the Monticello Archives in the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library. He also found more tidbits about Mollie in her student writings and letters to home in Jerseyville.

In addition to writing the book, Flotow is a volunteer interviewer for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library’s Oral History program. He is a past member of the advisory board for the Illinois State Historical Society and has written articles for the society’s magazine, Illinois Heritage.

The presentation will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Farley Music Hall in Elsah. It is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Parking is available. Refreshments will be served following the presentation.

Historic Elsah Foundation presents this program as the first in the 2020 edition of the Hosmer-Williams Lecture Series, underwritten by Liberty Bank: A United Community Bank.

