Authors debut book on opioid crisis’ effect on families

As the opioid crisis continues, three local authors are shedding light on the devastating realities this epidemic is having on regular households throughout the St. Louis metropolitan region in a new book, “Heartbroken — Grief and Hope Inside the Opioid Crisis.”

The book features the personal stories of seven local parents as they navigate their diverse — and in each case totally unexpected — journeys through the opioid crisis and their traumatic grief of losing children to drug addiction. It also provides details on the history of opioid addiction in the United States, explains why use of the drug has skyrocketed in recent years and offers solutions to help prevent drug abuse, as well as strategies to provide healing and hope to families who have lost loved ones to drug addiction. A key goal of the book is to help reduce the stigma of both addiction and addiction loss.

The stories are written by author Ellen Krohne of Okawville, Ill., who enlisted as co-authors Matthew Ellis of St. Louis and Diana Cuddeback of Caseyville, tapping into their respective areas of expertise in opioid addiction and grief counseling.

Readers will hear the gut-wrenching story of Ryan, whose tragic journey into addiction began at age 15 with pain medication prescribed following wisdom teeth surgery and ended with a fentanyl overdose at 26. Their hearts will ache as they follow the story of Elaine’s daughter, who over eight years went from being a loving granddaughter and working as a caring certified nurse assistant at a local nursing home to an addict who overdosed twice at home before losing her battle at 27. And they will really wonder if it could happen to their family, as Lenny tells how his smart, athletic, educated and handsome son, who worked alongside him in the family business, died from a fentanyl overdose after what appeared to be a one-time use of the powerful drug. The other four stories are equally heartbreaking.

The book, already available on Amazon.com, will officially be launched during a book signing event on Thursday, Aug. 29, in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, which falls later that week. The event is set for 4-8 p.m. at Main Street Brewing Co. Banquet and Events Center, 6435 W. Main Street in Belleville. All three authors will be on hand to answer questions and sign copies of the book, which will also be available for purchase. The event will honor those lost to addiction and support the loved ones they left behind. All profits from the sale of the book will benefit Heartlinks Grief Center.

Krohne was inspired to write the book after attending a program on the opioid crisis, put on by the Washington County, Ill., Health Department in early 2018. While there, she learned that the county had experienced a dramatic increase in deaths from opioid addiction over the last few years and expected the problem to continue to grow. And the issue wasn’t limited to Washington County. In fact, abuse of opioids in the St. Louis region has risen dramatically in the last decade, with a 400 percent increase in opioid-related deaths. In 2017, 760 people died from opioids — mainly heroin and fentanyl.

“I was shocked how much opioid addiction was impacting our area, so I did some research and learned how prevalent the epidemic is — not just in the St. Louis region or in Southern Illinois, but everywhere in the U.S.,” Krohne said.

Krohne volunteers at the Heartlinks Grief Center in Belleville, a program of the Family Hospice of Belleville that provides grief counseling and support to individuals and families in Southwestern Illinois. In speaking with Diana Cuddeback, director of the center, she learned that many families struggle with the stigma associated with an addiction loss. The idea was then born to put a face to the crisis and write a book about families who had lost children to opioid addiction. The stories featured in “Heartbroken” give a voice to opioid addiction and loss, but the book morphed as it was written to also become a “handbook” for parents, including an appendix full of resources.

Krohne teamed up with Cuddeback and Ellis, an expert on opioid addiction, to write the book. Ellis, an epidemiologist at Washington University School of Medicine, has worked on the opioid epidemic for over a decade. Cuddeback has worked in hospice, counseling and grief therapy for nearly 30 years.

“Matthew and Diana provide key insights on the realities of opioid addiction in the U.S. and the stigmas surrounding addiction loss and grief,” Krohne said. “We are humbled to tell the families’ stories and hope that in doing so, we’ve honored each life that was lost, as well as the families who are left to live with the pain. It is our hope that this book will encourage everyone to take action and help stop the stigma associated with addiction and help change the tide of the crisis.”

“Heartbroken – Grief and Hope Inside the Opioid Crisis” is available for purchase through Amazon.com and on the Family Hospice of Belleville website and at Annette’s Flowers and Gifts in Okawville.

For more information about the book or to reach Krohne, visit ellenkrohne.com. To schedule a presentation on this important topic, contact Heartlinks Grief Center at (618) 277-1800.

