Benefit for Friends of Valley View Cemetery on tap for June 18

× Expand Volunteers clear brush at Valley View Cemetery.

Culver’s of Edwardsville, on Old Troy Road, will host a fundraiser for the Friends of Valley View Cemetery from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. There will be information about the Friends group and items for purchase.

The group is also collecting foreign money. Those who have coins or bills from Canada, Mexico, Europe, or any other nation and aren’t sure what to do with them can send them to P.O. Box 744, Edwardsville, IL 62025, or drop them off at Culver’s. Once the group has accumulated enough, it will take them to the foreign exchange to get American money. The group describes it as “a great way to spring clean and help the community efforts to restore Valley View Cemetery.”

The grassroots organization was created for the purpose of supporting, through fundraising and service, the restoration of Valley View Cemetery. Funds raised have been used to put a new roof on the entrance building and add new signage at the cemetery. Future projects include improving cemetery roads and restoring stone monuments.

Join the Friends of Valley View Cemetery by sending name, address email, phone number and a minimum donation of $10 to the following address: Friends of Valley View Cemetery, P.O. 744, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

For more information, email friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com, send a message through the Facebook page or contact Jeanne Carter, the organization’s president, at (618) 980-9095.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter