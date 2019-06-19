Party for the ages: Bethalto to celebrate 150th birthday

"Bethalto, I love to call thee my home;

Bethalto, a place where I love to roam.

Where a friend is my neighbor,

A neighbor my friend,

Where the pleasantest hours I always spend."

Excerpt from the poem “My Old Home Town,” from the book “His Story of Bethalto: Dedicated to the Boys of Bethalto, Heroes of the World War” by Henry W. Zimmermann

Bethalto’s history will be on display, and celebrated, when the village commemorates its 150th birthday later this month.

The village is planning a birthday bash on June 29 that will include a family color run, a parade leading to Central Park, an opening ceremony and live entertainment all afternoon. Along with the festivities, a number of family-friendly games, artisans’ and crafters’ booths, food vendors and activities sponsored by local organizations will also be part of the day.

Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow, whose own history with the village dates back 46 years, said he’s looking forward to what he anticipates to be a “really, really fun day.”

“I’m thrilled to death to be a part of it and to see all this come about,” he said. “We’ve had a great group of volunteers that have been working behind the scenes to get this thing put together. I’m just very excited to be a part of it, and to see this happen while I’m here in office. It’s a great honor.”

The day will begin with a family color run at 9 a.m. Then at 11 a.m., a parade will step off at Roosevelt Street and South Moreland Road, turning onto East Central Street before ending at Central Park, where the opening ceremony will commence at noon.

At 1 p.m., live entertainment begins and runs through 8 p.m. Toward the end of the night, at 6 p.m., cupcakes will take the place of a birthday cake, and those gathered will sing “Happy Birthday” to the village before adjourning to the park’s pavilion, where a swing-style band will perform and the floor will be open for anyone feeling footloose and fancy free.

Winslow said the village is trying to incorporate as much history as possible into the event, with vintage games such as three-legged races and sack races on the day’s agenda. That agenda also includes having one of the descendants of Henry W. Zimmermann, who penned a book about Bethalto, read the poem, “My Old Home Town” at the opening ceremony.

As much as it’s an occasion to celebrate the village’s birthday, Winslow said, the day also offers a cherished chance to highlight the village’s past.

“There’s no doubt that it is of significant importance here,” he said. “We still have, as you go back into history, a lot of the family names from way, way back when the village was first organized. Those family names are still here. You see it whenever we have events -- history is important, family is important. This is a very, very patriotic community, it’s a very, very generous community, and we just seem to have maintained a lot of core values over the decades. It’s just a very homey, welcoming place.”

A place where a friend is a neighbor, and a neighbor is a friend.

For more information, visit the Village of Bethalto 150th Birthday Facebook page.