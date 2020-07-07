Bethalto woman advances in modeling contest

× Expand Ariel Foster

Ariel Foster, 28, of Bethalto, has beat out thousands of women across the nation and is in the running to become the next cover girl for the internationally acclaimed Maxim Magazine. A $25,000 cash grand prize, along with a photo shoot with Maxim photographer Gilles Bensimon, a cover feature and a multi-page spread will be awarded to the winner on Aug. 13.

“I’ve never modeled before,” Foster said. “It’s not something I’ve ever considered, but a friend stumbled across the competition online and suggested I enter. I’m usually up for anything, so I figured, ‘Why not?’ I never imagined I’d make it this far. When I learned that the competition is also a fundraiser for wounded warriors, I was really excited to participate. My dad, grandpa and great-grandpa all served in the military, so this is a cause that’s important to me.”

Voting for the top 20 entrants in each group began May 25 and initially included about 15,000 participants. Foster held steady in first place in her group through the top 20, top 15 and top five elimination rounds, and took first place in her group July 2.

“I’m amazed by all the support from our community and my friends and family,” she said. “I think it’s pretty great because I’m not a professional model. My photos aren’t altered or anything. I want young women to know they are beautiful just the way they are. That they don’t need to be a size zero and airbrushed to recognize their true beauty.”

Her voting link has been shared on social media hundreds of times and has received votes and recognition from supporters all across the country.

Foster, a salesperson for Vallow Floor Coverings in Edwardsville, spends most of her free time drag racing at Gateway International Raceway and caring for senior dogs. She has adopted several senior dogs from local shelters to give them a comfortable end-of-life experience. If she wins, she plans to put a down payment on a house and make a sizable donation to a local animal shelter.

The quarterfinals voting runs through July 16. The winner in each quarter-finals group will advance to a semifinals round and then finals. The grand prize winner will be determined by final round voting and will be announced on Aug. 13. The public can vote for Foster in the quarterfinals by visiting MaximCoverGirl.com.

