May 7, 2020, 4:09 pm

Alton Memorial Hospital

5 pounds, 6 ounces, 17 inches

Daughter of Adrian Mateycak of Herrin, Ill., and Amy Pruitt of Jerseyville. Grandparents are John Watts of Alton, Daphne Johnson of Alton, Jeffrey Reynolds of Jerseyville, Sharon Pruitt of Jerseyville, Linda and Terry Boomershine of Rosewood Heights, and Kenneth Pruitt and Donna Huff of Jerseyville. Big sister is Mackenzie Pruitt, 16; big brother is Damen Pruitt, 15.