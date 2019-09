Ainsley Louise Degener

May 11, 2019, 9:55 am

8 lbs, 5 oz, 21 inchesĀ

Daughter of Mark and Racheal (Bock) Degener. Grandparents are Darrin and Carol Bock of Indiana and Steve and Carol Degener of Waterloo. Great-grandparents are Marv and Karen Bock of Godfrey and Fran Hippensteel of Indiana.