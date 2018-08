Alaina Paige Zakrzewski

August 13, 2018, 11:46 pm

6 lbs, 8 oz, 18.5” long

Alton Memorial Hospital

Daughter of Joseph Zakrzewski and Kimberly Zakrzewski of Wood River. Grandparents are Bob Zakrzewski and Dee Zakrzewski of Bethalto, David Campbell of Wood River, and Karen Campbell of Wood River.