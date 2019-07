Aria Lynn Hornbeck

July 1, 2019, 5:19 am

6 lbs, 9 oz, 19.25 inches

Alton Memorial Hospital

Daughter of Jerry Hornbeck of East Alton and Cristine Gaither of East Alton. Grandparents are Greg Hornbeck of Wood River, Shelley Dale of Wood River, John and Brandi Miles of Bunker Hill, and Jennifer Gaither of Godfrey. Great-grandparents are David and Valerie Balaco of Alton and Dave and Brenda Gaither of Godfrey.