Cambria Christine Rice

April 27, 2020, 7:49 am

6 pounds, 17 inches

Anderson Hospital 

Daughter of Steve Rice and Kylie (Roam) Rice of East Alton. Grandparents are Carl Eaker of Cottage Hills, the late Cynthia Eaker, Roy (Dee) Roam of Wood River, and Wanda Nicholson of Cottage Hills. Big brothers are Keaton, 1; Daxton, 3; Trent, 18; Steven, 23; and JD, 32. Big sister is Brittany, 27.