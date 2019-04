Caroline Anne Marie Longtin

March 27, 2019, 5:54 pm

6 lbs, 6 oz, 19 inches

Alton Memorial Hospital

Daughter of Raymond Longtin and Heather Longtin of Alton. Paternal grandparents are Arthur Longtin and Julie Longtin of Bourbonnais, Ill.; maternal grandparents are Steve Leigh and Barb Leigh of Colorado Springs, Colo. Big sister is Natalie Longtin, 2.