Colton Allen Bomkamp

June 15, 2019, 3:41 am

7 lbs, 4oz, 20 inches

St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis

Son of Benjy Bomkamp and Emily Bomkamp of Wood River. Grandparents are Keith Bomkamp and Carolyn Bomkamp of Wood River and Allen Watson and Linda Watson of Rosewood Heights. Big brothers are Evan Bardsley, 16, and Landon Bomkamp, 11.