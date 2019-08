Eva Lillian Ruppert

July 8, 2019, 11:03 pm

7 lbs, 3 oz, 19 inches

Anderson Hospital in Maryville 

Daughter of Richard Ruppert and Kelli Ruppert of Alton. Grandparents are Steve Ruppert and Sarah Ruppert of Alton and Darrell Austill and Terri Austill of Godfrey. Big brother is Owen Ruppert, 2.