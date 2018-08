Freya Gale Green

August 11, 2018, 2:54 am

7 lbs, 6 oz, 20” long

Anderson Hospital

Daughter of Cory Green and Ashley Green of Cottage Hills. Grandparents are Earl Green and Becky Green of Bethalto, Gregory Shute of St. Ann, Mo., Gretchen Alley of St. Peters, Mo., and Curtis Alley of St. Peters, Mo.