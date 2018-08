Gabriel Lamont VanDuker

April 25, 2017, 5:11 am

5 lbs, 7 oz, 18.5” long

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center

Son of Neisa VanDuker of Alton. Grandparents are Bragg Anderson of Charlotte, N.C., and Heather VanDuker of Alton. Big sisters are Hayli Williams, 5, and Amiyah VanDuker, 1. Big brother is Tristan Robinson, 2.